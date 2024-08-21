GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LSG department to hold adalat

Published - August 21, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level adalat being organised by the Local Self-Government department will be held at SDV Centenary Hall in Alappuzha on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh at 9.30 a.m.

Registration will begin at 8.30 a.m. Complaints related to local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat. Officials said that 797 complaints had been received so far for consideration at the adalat. In addition to the complaints already received, people can file petitions at the adalat. Mr. Rajesh will attend the adalat and consider complaints.

