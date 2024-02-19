LSG Day gains significance amid attempts to sabotage country’s federal system: Kerala Chief Minister

February 19, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala is making progress in all sectors, including becoming a poverty-free State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. He was inaugurating the valedictory session of the State Local Self-Government (LSG) Day celebrations at Kottarakara and distributing awards to the best local bodies.

“Attempts are being made to sabotage the federal system and encroach on subjects included in the State list. Through interventions in fiscal federalism they are trying to undermine the financial security of the State. In this backdrop, the LSG day celebrations gain special significance,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister added that the State government has been providing assistance to the local bodies, taking into account the possibilities that lie ahead in various fields. “Grants for the State are rights and not charity or magnanimity. Local bodies are denied what they are entitled to through the new terms,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan observed that 47% works have been completed for extreme poverty eradication the activities are fast progressing though the target is November 2025. “Housing projects are also advancing at a similar pace and the goal of housing for all can be easily achieved by the people’s representatives working efficiently,” he said.

Awards galore

The Chief Minister also handed over the certificate to the Kuttiyattur grama panchayat, the first grama panchayat in the State without extremely poor families. Kottarakkara Municipality and Pullampara grama panchayat were felicitated on the occasion for achieving complete digital literacy. He also distributed the awards for the best local bodies for the year 2022-23 at the event.

While Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat won the Swaraj trophy for the best district panchayat in the State, Kollam district panchayat came in the second position. Nileswaram in Kasaragod district, Perumbadappu in Malappuram district and Vaikom in Kottayam district bagged the Swaraj award for the best block panchayat. Valiyaparambu grama panchayat of Kasaragod district received the Swaraj Trophy for the best grama panchayat. Muttar in Alappuzha district and Marangatupilli in Kottayam district bagged the other top positions. While Guruvayoor in Thrissur district is the best Municipality, Thiruvananthapuram won the award for best Corporation, and Kollam Corporation won the Mahatma Ayyankali Award.