LS results changed Parliament’s power dynamics, says Thangal

Published - September 27, 2024 12:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, IUML State president, opening a seminar on the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on September 26.

Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, IUML State president, opening a seminar on the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on September 26. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has said that the Lok Sabha results have brought in big changes in the power dynamics of Parliament.

Opening a two-day national seminar in memory of former Chief Minister and IUML stalwart C.H. Mohammed Koya on the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on September 26 (Thursday), he said secular politics had got a fresh lease of life. Opposition parties were now capable of resisting the BJP’s divisive agenda with their coordinated efforts. The current political situation in the country was not favourable for the implementation of the politics of hatred, he pointed out.

The IUML leader recalled that Mohammed Koya worked for the empowerment of the Muslim community simultaneously endorsing the rights of other sections of society. He also put forth the idea of coalition politics for development and stability in governance.

Waqf amendment

Speaking at a session on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said it was introduced in Parliament in a surreptitious manner. The amendment would dilute the powers of Waqf boards, and its properties could be lost. It would also complicate the process of individuals giving away their property as ‘waqf’. The properties could be misused too, Mr. Basheer said, adding that the mandatory provision to have a land deed for donating properties as waqf was given retrospective effect for this purpose. P.K. Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, was present.

At another session on marginalised politics, P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, the University of Calicut, said India’s internal strength was in the coexistence of its diverse communities. Even small changes in the social fabric would have far-reaching consequences for the country. It would be the duty of each individual who swears by the idea of India to preserve the current system, he added. The seminar, organised by an academic chair named after Mohammed Koya, will conclude on September 28 (Saturday).

