LS polls: Training for district officials held in Kollam

March 13, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

In the run up to the General elections, the district administration in Kollam has undertaken training of its officials beginning with the introduction of election apps – which are devised by the Election Commission of India as well as the Union government.

District Collector N. Devidas, who is also the District Election Officer, said on March 13 (Wednesday) that the first phase of the training aims to ensure a seamless election process and the plan is to prepare the officials before the announcement of the election dates. Apps such as Voter Helpline, Citizen Vigilance (cVIGIL), e-SMS, Suvidha, Voter Turnout, Nodal, EVM Management System, Saksham, Candidate Encore, Service Voter Registration, Counting-Result, Expenditure Monitoring, Income Card, RTI, National Grievance Service along with the Scrutiny, Affidavit and Permission systems were introduced to the officials.

The District Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer were present while National Informatics Centre district officer G.G. George and IT superintendent Santosh Kumar were the trainers.

