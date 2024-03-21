ADVERTISEMENT

LS Polls: media monitoring cell opened in Thiruvananthapuram

March 21, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Content on satellite and cable news channels, in newspapers, on FM radios, social media will be monitored by the media monitoring cell round the clock

The Hindu Bureau

A media certification and monitoring cell has started functioning in the district for monitoring the election campaign of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the media monitoring cell, arranged at the mini conference hall of the fourth floor at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

A monitoring committee with the Collector as chairperson will also function to give permission for advertisements of candidates after inspecting them and find out any violation of the Model Code of Conduct through media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District information officer G. Binsilal is the convener, while journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, Doordarshan news editor M. Muhsin, Information and Public Relations department web and new media division information officer Ashish, and Local Self-Government joint director Binu Mohammed are the members.

Content on satellite and cable news channels, in newspapers, on FM radios, social media will be monitored by the media monitoring cell round the clock. In case of violation, the committee will look into it and take action. Additional District Magistrate Premji C., Deputy Collector (Election) Sudheesh R., and huzur sheristadar Rajasekharan S. were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US