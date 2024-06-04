GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

LS polls: Kodikunnil Suresh retains Mavelikara for UDF

Published - June 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, celebrating his victory with UDF workers on Tuesday

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, celebrating his victory with UDF workers on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and sitting MP, Kodikunnil Suresh has registered a fourth consecutive victory from the Mavelikara (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency.

In a relatively close fight, Mr. Suresh of Congress defeated his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C.A. Arunkumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a margin of 10,868 votes. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Baiju Kalasala of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena finished a distant third.

In 2019, on the back of the Sabarimala agitation, Mr. Suresh defeated his nearest rival Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI by a margin of 61,138 votes.

This time, the UDF candidate polled 3,69,516 votes, followed by LDF 3,58,648 votes and NDA 1,42,984 votes. The constituency recorded a low voter turnout of 65.95% as against the polling percentage of 74.23% in 2019. While the total votes polled by the UDF and LDF candidates dropped compared to the previous election, the NDA increased its tally from 1,33,546 votes five years ago.

After initially trailing, Mr. Suresh slowly increased his lead and maintained it till the end with slight fluctuations. The veteran Congress leader’s experience and performance as a people’s representative for the past several years helped him win the people’s mandate again.

In the constituency, where Nair Service Society, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam and various Christian denominations hold considerable sway, the UDF candidate registered lead in four of the seven Assembly segments. While Mr. Suresh gained the upper hand in Changanassery, Kuttanad, Chengannur and Pathanapuram segments, the LDF came first in Mavelikara, Kunnathur and Kottarakara.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the LDF had won all seven segments.

