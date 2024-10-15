ADVERTISEMENT

LS polls held unilaterally and irrationally without engaging with Opposition: Teesta Setalvad

Published - October 15, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Teesta Setalvad is the recipient of the 2024 Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award

The Hindu Bureau

Former Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presenting the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award to human rights activist Teesta Setalvad at a function at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad has alleged that the actions of the Election Commission of India are raising doubts and ambiguities, demonstrating excessive subservience to the ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was delivering a memorial lecture at a remembrance meeting organised by the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Foundation at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur on Tuesday. She was speaking on the topic ‘Federalism, Language Justice, and Pluralism: Constitutional Resistance Against Fascism.’

Ms. Setalvad criticised the recent Lok Sabha election process, describing it as one conducted unilaterally and irrationally without engaging with the Opposition. She highlighted that voting results were not released in a timely manner, and contrary to tradition, percentages are being reported instead of actual vote counts. “This constitutes a violation of the Constitution and democracy,” she said, expressing concern that India, a nation characterised by diversity and pluralism, is being transformed into a Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan narrative.

The Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award for 2024 was presented to Ms. Setalvad by former Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby. Kavumbayi Balakrishnan, foundation’s president, presided over the event, while Ashokan Charuvil, vice-president of the Sahitya Akademi, paid tribute to Prof. Aravindakshan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prizes were also awarded to the winners of an essay writing competition on ‘India’s Pluralism,’ which was organised for college students. Winners were Shreya Sreekumar, Jifin George, and T.P. Ambili.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US