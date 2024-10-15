GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LS polls held unilaterally and irrationally without engaging with Opposition: Teesta Setalvad

Teesta Setalvad is the recipient of the 2024 Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award

Published - October 15, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Former Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presenting the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award to human rights activist Teesta Setalvad at a function at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Former Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presenting the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award to human rights activist Teesta Setalvad at a function at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad has alleged that the actions of the Election Commission of India are raising doubts and ambiguities, demonstrating excessive subservience to the ruling party.

She was delivering a memorial lecture at a remembrance meeting organised by the Prof. V. Aravindakshan Foundation at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur on Tuesday. She was speaking on the topic ‘Federalism, Language Justice, and Pluralism: Constitutional Resistance Against Fascism.’

Ms. Setalvad criticised the recent Lok Sabha election process, describing it as one conducted unilaterally and irrationally without engaging with the Opposition. She highlighted that voting results were not released in a timely manner, and contrary to tradition, percentages are being reported instead of actual vote counts. “This constitutes a violation of the Constitution and democracy,” she said, expressing concern that India, a nation characterised by diversity and pluralism, is being transformed into a Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan narrative.

The Prof. V. Aravindakshan Memorial Award for 2024 was presented to Ms. Setalvad by former Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby. Kavumbayi Balakrishnan, foundation’s president, presided over the event, while Ashokan Charuvil, vice-president of the Sahitya Akademi, paid tribute to Prof. Aravindakshan.

Prizes were also awarded to the winners of an essay writing competition on ‘India’s Pluralism,’ which was organised for college students. Winners were Shreya Sreekumar, Jifin George, and T.P. Ambili.

