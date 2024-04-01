LS polls: Deadline for applying for postal vote facility ends today

April 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

April 2 is the last date for eligible voters to submit applications for availing the postal vote facility, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said.

The application must be submitted to the Returning Officer of the Lok Sabha constituency in which the voter’s name is included in the Voter’s list. It can be submitted either directly or through a district nodal officer.

The Election Commission provides the postal voting facility to those in the Absentee Voter category. Postal voting facility can be availed by voters above 85 years of age, Persons with Disability (PwD) voters with 40% or more disability, voters afflicted with COVID-19 or with symptoms of COVID, and those engaged in essential services.

Applicants must submit Form 12 D with the necessary documents to the Returning Officer. Booth Level Officers will visit the homes of those Absentee Voters belonging to the first three categories so that they can cast their votes from homes.

The fourth category, voters employed in essential services, may also cast postal votes. They must submit their applications via Form 12 D through their nodal officers concerned to the Returning Officer. They will be alloted a postal voting centre in any three days prior to April 26, the the date of general elections. Employees can vote from these voting centres. Postal voting centres will function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.