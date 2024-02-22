LS poll: Annie Raja, Pannian on CPI list

February 22, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive on Thursday reportedly weighed the winning chances of potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party is contesting in the Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Mavelikara constituencies.

The CPI leadership is reportedly pinning its hopes on veteran leader Pannian Raveendran to break the party’s jinx in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha segment. It hopes to erase the ignominy of being pushed to third place in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, the CPI has to reckon with Congress heavyweight Sashi Tharoor, who has held the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009 and seems acutely poised to offer a robust challenge in 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party remains a potent force in the constituency, with an estimated 31% vote share. Moreover, the BJP is reportedly geared to field a political heavyweight with a national profile in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI seriously considers fielding V.S. Sunil Kumar from Thrissur, a constituency keenly eyed by BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi. The CPI hopes to wrest the constituency from Congress leader T.N. Prathapan. It also has to factor in that Mr. Gopi notched up a 17% increase in the BJP’s vote share in Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice visited the Thrissur constituency in January, purportedly to lay the ground for BJP’s campaign. Also, Mr. Gopi has almost single-mindedly inserted himself into Thrissur’s public and political sphere with an arguably unflagging commitment.

The CPI also reportedly appraised the chances of Annie Raja, a party veteran with a national profile, in the Wayanad constituency currently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party’s State secretary Binoy Viswam had recently voiced reservations about Mr. Gandhi contesting again from Wayanad, which he mused might be self-defeating for the INDIA bloc. The BJP also seeks to field a high-profile candidate to hobble the Congress’ current advantage in Wayanad.

The State executive also reportedly settled on All India Youth Federation leader C.A. Arun Kumar as the party’s provisional candidate from Mavelikara. The CPI aspires to field a young face to best incumbent Congress veteran Kodikunnil Suresh in the constituency.

Mr. Viswam told reporters that the party would declare its list of candidates after due deliberations on February 26.

