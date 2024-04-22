GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

LS election, a litmus test for Kerala Congress factions in Idukki

April 22, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Sandeep Vellaram

With another Lok Sabha election round the corner, Idukki is a litmus test for Kerala Congress factions.

Kerala Congress (M) group say that their votes will be an influential part of the victory of Idukki LDF candidate Joyce George.

However, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group said that there is no influence of the KC(M) in the Idukki constituency.

According to KC(M) leaders, the party is influential in the Idukki, Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha and Peermade constituencies. Idukki constituency is the hub of Water Resources Minister and KC(M) leader Roshy Augustine.

Kerala Congress (M) district president Jose Palathinal said the party had over 60,000 votes in the Idukki district.

“We have 48,000 party members in the district. In our calculation, we have over 75,000 votes in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. The KC(M) is actively working for the victory of LDF candidate Joice George, and the KC(M) votes will be an influential factor in LDF candidates’ victory,” said Mr Palathinal.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) group district president M. J. Jacob said that KC(M) is not a major factor in the district.

“In this election, UDF candidate Dean Kuriakose will get most of the votes. Most of the Kerala Congress workers are Congress followers, and they know the present political situation in the country,” said Prof Jacob.

LDF candidate Joice George said the KC(M) workers actively participated in the campaign work in the Idukki constituency.

“When they joined the LDF front, they began systematic campaign work for the victory of the LDF candidate,” said Mr. George.

However, UDF candidate Dean Kuriakose said that only KC(M) leaders moved to the LDF front, and the original Kerala Congress followers are still with Congress. “The KC(M) votes will not affect the victory of UDF,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.