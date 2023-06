June 03, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) celebrated its 37th formation day on June 1.

S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), spoke on the current Indian space ecosystem and global opportunities on the occasion. LPSC director V. Narayanan, who presided, spoke on the formation of LPSC and its importance to the Indian Space Programme. LPSC has released a document and a video compilation of the work done at the ISRO facility over the years.

