LPG tanker overturns at Pallikunnu in Kannur

A bullet tanker carrying liquified gas (LPG) overturned on the National Highway at Pallikkunnu here in the early hours of Saturday, causing panic among local people.

The loaded LPG tanker of the HPCL overturned near the Sreepuram School at Pallikkunnu in Kannur at around 3 a.m. The tanker from Mangaluru hit the road divider and turned on one side across the road. The authorities said that there was no gas leakage. However, the people living in the area were evacuated.

District Collector Mir Muhammed Ali and District Police Chief G. Siva Vikram visited the accident site to assess the situation. “The tanker has been made to stand upright now and it is now being shifted,” the Collector told The Hindu.

A team of officials from HPCL would reach the spot shortly, the authorities said. The tanker would be shifted from the highway and the gas would be shifted to another tanker, they informed.

Fire and Rescue Service and police personnel were present at the spot.