LPG price hike will upset household budgets: Balagopal

March 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The hike in the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders will upset monthly household budgets and force hotels and restaurants to jack up prices, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders was raised by ₹50 and that of the 19-kg commercial ones by ₹350.50. Domestic LPG cost ₹1,110 per cylinder and commercial ones ₹2,120 in the State on Wednesday, Mr. Balagopal said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government was pursuing anti-people policies once again now that the Assembly elections were over in various States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Centre has not disbursed the LPG subsidy during the past two years. The latest hike has compounded the financial burden of households. A household which uses ten LPG cylinders a year is now facing a yearly additional burden of ₹5,000,” he said in a Facebook post.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Balagopal accused the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of remaining mum on the issue. The UDF, which vociferously opposed the ₹2 social security cess announced by the State government on petrol and diesel in the Budget, had little to say about the LPG price hike. The UDF was following an economic philosophy of ₹2 was bigger than ₹20, Mr. Balagopal alleged, the latter sum a reference to the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre on fuel.

The UDF silence, Mr. Balagopal alleged, was also indicative of the Sangh Parivar-UDF relationship.