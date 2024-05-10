LPG movement from Ambalamugal resumes as truck drivers call off strike

The strike by drivers engaged for the transportation of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from the bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Ambalamugal in Kochi was called off on Friday following an assurance that the workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) who allegedly attacked a lorry driver would be suspended from the trade body.

The movement of LPG in 140 transport vehicles was hit as drivers went on a flash strike on Thursday after Sreekumar, a driver and a native of Kalady, was allegedly attacked at a gas agency at Kodakara near Thrissur following an argument over payment for unloading cylinders on Wednesday.

An LPG transporter who attended a meeting that was called to end the deadlock said the CITU leadership had promised that the erring workers would be suspended. They would not be allowed to undertake loading and unloading at the gas agency.

The representatives of drivers, who attended the meeting, initially took the stand that they would call off the strike only after those involved in the incident were arrested. They agreed to tone down their demand after they were assured that the police would take appropriate action.

CCTV footage of the attack had revealed that the driver was brutally assaulted. It was alleged that the workers demanded wages above the rates mentioned in the agreement, and it led to a heated argument with the driver. The driver was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi following the incident.

