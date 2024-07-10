GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LPG customers will not face hardship in name of mustering, Union Minister assures Satheesan

Published - July 10, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that LPG customers will not face hardship in the name of Aadhaar mustering, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said. Mr. Satheesan had written to the Union Minister to bring to his attention the difficulties faced by LPG customers in the name of mustering. He had also posted the letter on X, formerly Twitter. The Union Minister’s assurance that customers will not be inconvenienced comes in a repost of Mr. Satheesan’s post. Mr. Puri said eKYC Aadhaar authentication was being done to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders were booked by certain gas distributors. The authentication had been on for more than eight months. The Minister said the authentication could be completed by LPG delivery personnel using their mobile phones. Customers could also approach the distributor showroom at their convenience or install oil marketing company apps and complete the eKYC on their own. There was no deadline for the authentication either by the companies or the Union government, the Minister had clarified,

