Loyola school’s gesture of love

September 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Loyola School, Sreekariyam, and its parent-teacher association distributed food kits and gift packets to more than 500 families in different parts of the district as part of a charity drive called ‘Loaf of Love.’

The ‘Loaf of Love’ charity drive was launched four years ago to enable the students to meet the less fortunate in society personally and bring them succour.

The school bus-trip to the distribution centres was flagged off by Fr. Sunny Kunnappallil S.J., rector and manager of Loyola Institutions. The volunteers who made the trip included representatives of school staff, students, and parents.

They visited St. Joseph’s School; St. Antony’s Church, Valiyathura; St. Thomas School, Poonthura; Christ the King Church, Azhakulam; Ozanam Karunya Bhavan, Azhakulam; and St Peter’s Church, Anchuthengu, and met the beneficiaries and spent time with them.