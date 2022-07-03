Loyola school fete concludes

Christ Nagar HSS adjudged the overall winner

The curtain came down on LA Fest, the interschool arts festival organised by the higher secondary students of Loyola School, Sreekaryam, on Saturday.

The festival was inaugurated by Hari Sankar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Administration. More than 500 students from 11 schools in the city participated in the seven components of the competition: LA Persona, Dance O’ Mania, Harmony, L’Ebate, Enquesta, L’Attire, and Block N’ Tangles.

Musician Job Kurian who inaugurated the valedictory made it all the more memorable with his musical presentation.

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School won the overall championship, scoring the maximum points. The school of the Good Shepherd was the runner-up. Geo Abhilash and Rithika A.S. of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School emerged Mr. LA Persona and Ms. LA Persona, respectively. Prizes were presented to all schools that stood first and second in all the seven events.

Fr. P.T. Joseph S.J., Loyala ICSE Principal; Fr. Roy Alex SJ, CBSE Principal; Fr. Sunny Kunnappallil S.J., rector, Loyola Institutions; LA Fest general coordinator Abhay Pillai; events coordinator Ayan Huq; logistics coordinator Ashish; and school leader Adwaith S. attended the function.