Loyola College receives A++ NAAC accreditation

Loyola College of Social Sciences has secured the highest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading of A++ grade in its fourth cycle of accreditation. The institution has scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.59 (out of 4).

According to college principal Saji P. Jacob and internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) coordinator Jasmine Sarah Alexander, the grade is the highest among colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala in the fourth accreditation cycle.

The college had been accredited with A grade and a CGPA of 3.72 in the previous cycle of NAAC accreditation in 2014.

Dr. Jacob attributed the recognition to high institutional values, practices, curriculum, and standards in teaching, research and extension works in the college.