Loyola College of Social Sciences diamond jubilee celebrations from Thursday

March 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a diamond jubilee block at the Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekaryam, on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will formally launch the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college on the occasion. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function.

Rector and manager of Loyola Institutions Sunny Kunnampallil, Provincial E.P. Mathew of the Kerala Jesuit Province, Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, and college Principal Saji P. Jacob will also participate.

Founded in 1963

The college was founded by Jesuits in 1963 and has been unique for “institutionalising seven practices aimed at enhancing student development since its inception.” These include a five-day interdisciplinary induction programme, NSS camp, street theatre certificate programme, planning-implementation-monitoring-evaluation-redesigning project management approach, exposure to arts and sports, environment and biodiversity programme, and mentoring, according to a press note.

The college received NAAC grading of A++ in its fourth cycle of accreditation last year.