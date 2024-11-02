Loyola College of Commerce gets ‘green institution’ status

Loyola College of Commerce, Poovar, has become the first college in the district to be certified as a ‘green institution’ by Haritha Keralam Mission in connection with the Malinya Mukhtam Navakeralam campaign.

The college was presented with a certificate by the campaign State programme officer Ajayakumar on the occasion of the State Formation Day on Friday.

Poovar grama panchayat president Lawrence J., college Principal Binu Kadathalakunnel and Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator Asok C. spoke on the occasion.

