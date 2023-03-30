ADVERTISEMENT

Loyola College diamond jubilee celebrations begin

March 30, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the official launch of the diamond jubilee celebration of the Loyola College of Social Sciences on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said every education institution should be able to channel their intellectual resources for the greatest good of society. The college had succeeded in demonstrating this commitment, she added.

A recorded inaugural address by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was played on the occasion. Provincial E.P. Mathew of the Kerala Jesuit Province inaugurated the diamond jubilee block. Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal delivered a special address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Loyola Alumni Association president Gireesh A.S., Kerala Jesuit Province coordinator Binoy Jacob, Loyola College Alumni Association secretary Anitha S., Loyola Institutions rector and manager Sunny Kunnampallil and college Principal Saji P. Jacob spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US