Loyola College diamond jubilee celebrations begin

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the official launch of the diamond jubilee celebration of the Loyola College of Social Sciences on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said every education institution should be able to channel their intellectual resources for the greatest good of society. The college had succeeded in demonstrating this commitment, she added.

A recorded inaugural address by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was played on the occasion. Provincial E.P. Mathew of the Kerala Jesuit Province inaugurated the diamond jubilee block. Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal delivered a special address.

Loyola Alumni Association president Gireesh A.S., Kerala Jesuit Province coordinator Binoy Jacob, Loyola College Alumni Association secretary Anitha S., Loyola Institutions rector and manager Sunny Kunnampallil and college Principal Saji P. Jacob spoke.