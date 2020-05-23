Lowest number of active cases in Idukki

Idukki

23 May 2020 23:00 IST

Strict monitoring continues at State border

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district in two days.

District Medical Officer N. Priya told The Hindu that Idukki, with two patients, recorded the lowest number of active cases in the State. She said 2,828 persons had reached Idukki from other States, and 167 persons from abroad. Those arriving from other States were screened at Kumily and shifted to quarantine centres. There were 2,466 persons in institutional quarantine, while the rest were in home quarantine. At present, there was no hotspot in the district, she said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far was 26. The last person reported positive in the district was a Santhanpara resident who arrived from Mumbai on May 18.

With Tamil Nadu reporting an increased number of cases, the State borders were closed, he added.