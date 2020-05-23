Kerala

Lowest number of active cases in Idukki

Strict monitoring continues at State border

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district in two days.

District Medical Officer N. Priya told The Hindu that Idukki, with two patients, recorded the lowest number of active cases in the State. She said 2,828 persons had reached Idukki from other States, and 167 persons from abroad. Those arriving from other States were screened at Kumily and shifted to quarantine centres. There were 2,466 persons in institutional quarantine, while the rest were in home quarantine. At present, there was no hotspot in the district, she said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far was 26. The last person reported positive in the district was a Santhanpara resident who arrived from Mumbai on May 18.

With Tamil Nadu reporting an increased number of cases, the State borders were closed, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:01:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/lowest-number-of-active-cases-in-idukki/article31660541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY