Low water level hits boat services in Alappuzha

Low water level in waterways has affected the State Water Transport Department’s (SWTD) boat services in Alappuzha district.
The boats services to Changanassery, Kottayam, Vaikom, Perumbalam and Ernakulam have been hit. Officials said that 20 passenger boats of the department have suffered damage due to low water level. “As things stand, we will be forced to stop the majority of the services in the coming days,” said an official.
Shifted
Last week, the SWTD shifted all its boat services from the Alappuzha boat jetty to the Matha boat jetty. Low water level is preventing boat crews from taking the boats to the jetties at Arayankavu, Sasthankal, Panavally and New South Boat Jetty.
