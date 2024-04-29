ADVERTISEMENT

Low voter turnout in UDF strongholds will help LDF: Govindan

April 29, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat that met here on Monday said low voter turnout in United Democratic Front strongholds would be an advantage to the Left Democratic Front. 

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said LDF votes mainly were polled. He accused the Congress of soliciting Bharatiya Janata Party votes in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency to defeat the LDF. 

He claimed that the LDF had evidence that Congress candidate for Vadakara Shafi Parambil, MLA, had promised his party’s support for the BJP if he won Vadakara and the Election Commission declared a byelection in Palakkad. 

He also accused the Congress of prosecuting a polarising and vilifying campaign against CPI(M) MLA K.K. Shailaja in Vadakara. 

Mr. Govindan said the ED had attempted to tilt the electoral field in Thrissur in the BJP’s favour by freezing the CPI(M)’s bank accounts.

