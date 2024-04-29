Low voter turnout in UDF strongholds will help LDF: Govindan

April 29, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat that met here on Monday said low voter turnout in United Democratic Front strongholds would be an advantage to the Left Democratic Front.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said LDF votes mainly were polled. He accused the Congress of soliciting Bharatiya Janata Party votes in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency to defeat the LDF.

He claimed that the LDF had evidence that Congress candidate for Vadakara Shafi Parambil, MLA, had promised his party’s support for the BJP if he won Vadakara and the Election Commission declared a byelection in Palakkad.

He also accused the Congress of prosecuting a polarising and vilifying campaign against CPI(M) MLA K.K. Shailaja in Vadakara.

Mr. Govindan said the ED had attempted to tilt the electoral field in Thrissur in the BJP’s favour by freezing the CPI(M)’s bank accounts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.