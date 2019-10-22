Low voter turnout for bypolls as heavy rain plays spoilsport

The rain-soaked byelections in five Assembly constituencies in the State on Monday were marked by a relatively lower voter turnout.

Among the five segments, Aroor recorded the highest voting percentage of 80.47, going by provisional figures released by the Election Commission at 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

Incessant downpour in the morning severely affected voting in the Ernakulam constituency with city streets and polling stations getting waterlogged.

CEO stands firm

The commission did not give into demands that the voting hours be extended or that the bypoll itself should be put off to another date.

“Extending the voting hours is a long process and you require the Election Commission’s approval for it,’’ Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said.

Despite a surge in voter turnout in the afternoon hours, the poll percentage failed to touch the 60% mark in Ernakulam.

The provisional figures issued by the Election Commission pegged the poll percentage in Ernakulam at 57.3. The poll percentage in Manjeswaram, which was less affected by the rain, stood at 75.82%. Konni recorded a turnout of 70.07%, while Vattiyurkavu recorded its lowest ever turnout of 62.66%.

In the May 2016 Assembly elections, Manjeswaram had recorded a turnout of 76.19%, Ernakulam 71.6%, Aroor 85.43%, Konni 73.19% and Vattiyurkavu 69.83%.

The turnout in these segments for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had stood at Manjeswaram (75.88%), Ernakulam (73.29%), Aroor (83.67%), Konni (74.24%) and Vattiyurkavu (69.34%).

The votes will be counted on Thursday. The electronic voting machines (EVM) and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines have been shifted to strong rooms.