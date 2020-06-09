Kerala

Low turnout of the faithful at temples and churches

Places of worship open for rituals after 78 days

Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board in Pathanamthitta witnessed a low turnout of devotees when they were thrown open to devotees on Tuesday after 78 days owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. S. Ajithkumar, Assistant Devaswom Commissioner, told The Hindu that 300 devotees turned up at the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula. Around 450 devotees offered prayers at the Bhagavathy temple at Malayalappuzha.

The Sreevallabha temple at Thiruvalla and the Mahadevar temples at Kaviyur and Chengannur too witnessed a lean pilgrim turnout.

Catholic churches open

Churches under the Syro-Malankara Church were opened on Tuesday morning for daily liturgical service.

The crowd was moderate at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Pathanamthitta, Mary Matha Forane Church at Mylapra and at Sacred Heart Church at Adoor. Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla Thomas Mar Koorilos said the Church and its members were bound to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown norms.

The Jacobite Syrian Church will open its churches attached to the Kollam and Niranom dioceses for the Sunday service.

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar and the Believers Eastern Church have decided not to open their churches this month. Mar Thoma Church head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan is of the view that there is no point in opening the churches without permitting entry to believers above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 10 years.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:52:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/low-turnout-of-the-faithful-at-temples-and-churches/article31790206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY