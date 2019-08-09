Low storage in Sabarigiri dams

Low storage in the reservoirs of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project has turned out to be a blessing for the scores of families residing in the basins of the Pampa and Manimala rivers at a time the region is witnessing torrential downpours over the past three days.

The river basins witnessed a devastating deluge that took many lives and wreaked unimaginable havoc following the release of the Sabarigiri dam waters a year ago.

Present storage

As per official data released on Friday, the storage position of the Kakki-Anathodu reservoirs is 134 million cubic metres (mcm), which is 29.60 % of its capacity. This is against 450.25 mcm (99.38 %) recorded on the same day last year. The catchment areas of the reservoirs received 136 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Moozhiyar dam

The Moozhiyar dam of the 50-MW Kakkad hydroelectric project at Seethathode, which utilises the tail race of the Moozhiyar power house of the Sabarigiri project, recorded a storage level of 188.40 metres against the full reservoir level of 192.63 metre at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The KSEB authorities have announced that the dam shutters could be opened if the storage level reaches 190 metre.

The barrage on the Kakkattar river at Maniyar too turned full with heavy inflow from the catchment areas on Thursday. The Irrigation Department opened five of its shutters on Friday morning, further raising the water level in the Kakkattar leading to the Pampa by afternoon.