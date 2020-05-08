Low price, rain put Wayanad plantain ryots in a fix

The sharp decline in the price of the Nendran variety of plantain following the lockdown coupled with widespread damage to the crop in the summer rain have put farmers in Wayanad district in a fix.

The price of the Nendran variety at the Sulthan Bathery market was ₹20 a kg on Thursday as against ₹43 a kg during the corresponding period last year.

Usually, farmers in the district get a better price for the crop during festive seasons like Onam and Ramzan, but the lockdown during Ramzan resulted in low price for the produce, according to traders.

“Earlier, we had bulk enquiries for the crop from markets across the State. But now, enquiries come only from markets in Malappuram and Ernakulam,” said A.T. Hamsa, a banana trader at Ambalavayal.

Widespread damage to crops, including plantain, was reported in the heavy summer rain and winds that lashed the district for the past several days. The Agriculture Department has estimated crop loss at ₹102.84 crore.

As many as 18,65,190 bunched and non-bunched banana plantains cultivated on 18,65,190 hectares got uprooted by heavy winds. The estimated crop loss in the plantain sector alone is ₹100. 96 crore. Summer rains also affected crops like coffee, pepper, cassava, rubber plantations, and arecanut and coconut palms on 958.03 hectares, especially in Kaniyampetta, Panamaram, Thariyode, Padinjarethara, Vellamunda, Muttil and Poothadi grama panchayats. As many as 12,678 farmers stand affected.