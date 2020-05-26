Low pressure: warning for fishers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 May 2020 18:50 IST

Deep-sea fishing may be avoided from May 31 to June 4

A low pressure area is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The low is expected over the south-east and east-central parts of the sea.

IMD is monitoring the situation and fishermen have been asked to avoid deep-sea fishing in these regions from May 31 to June 4, K. Santhosh, head, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, IMD, said in an advisory.

Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the more parts of the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday, the IMD has said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the national weather agency has warned of the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in many of the State in the run-up to the monsoon onset in June.

Yellow alerts

Yellow alerts in this regard have been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Thursday; Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram for Friday and Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has released the updated ‘Orange book of disaster management - Kerala - Standard operating procedures and emergency support functions plan’ and the ‘Monsoon preparedness and emergency response plan’.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the revised monsoon preparedness document features, among other things, detailed guidelines for the management of relief camps and dam management.