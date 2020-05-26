Kerala

Low pressure: warning for fishers

Deep-sea fishing may be avoided from May 31 to June 4

A low pressure area is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The low is expected over the south-east and east-central parts of the sea.

IMD is monitoring the situation and fishermen have been asked to avoid deep-sea fishing in these regions from May 31 to June 4, K. Santhosh, head, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, IMD, said in an advisory.

Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the more parts of the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday, the IMD has said.

Meanwhile, the national weather agency has warned of the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in many of the State in the run-up to the monsoon onset in June.

Yellow alerts

Yellow alerts in this regard have been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Thursday; Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram for Friday and Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has released the updated ‘Orange book of disaster management - Kerala - Standard operating procedures and emergency support functions plan’ and the ‘Monsoon preparedness and emergency response plan’.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the revised monsoon preparedness document features, among other things, detailed guidelines for the management of relief camps and dam management.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 6:51:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/low-pressure-warning-for-fishers/article31679679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY