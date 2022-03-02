Low pressure to bring in rain
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The State is likely to receive isolated rains from Friday under the influence of a low pressure to be formed over Bay of Bengal.
A low pressure area lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to become a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during the next 24 hours and then towards Tamil Nadu Coast during the subsequent 24 hours.
Under its influence, scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity was likely over Kerala during from March 4 to 6, said a release from Indian Meteorological Department.
