Kerala

Low pressure to bring in rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is likely to receive isolated rains from Friday under the influence of a low pressure to be formed over Bay of Bengal.

A low pressure area lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to become a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during the next 24 hours and then towards Tamil Nadu Coast during the subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity was likely over Kerala during from March 4 to 6, said a release from Indian Meteorological Department.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 8:18:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/low-pressure-to-bring-in-rain/article65184368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY