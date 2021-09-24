Low pressure to bring in rain in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 September 2021 19:24 IST

Southwest monsoon season to on relatively active note

Indications are that the southwest monsoon season will end on a relatively active note for Kerala.

The presence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal region is expected to trigger an increase in rainfall activity from Saturday.

Districts can expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls till September 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated on Friday.

Latest satellite imagery and meteorological observations indicate that a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, the IMD Met Centre here said. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move west-northwestwards towards the Odisha coast.

Fishers have been advised not to put out to sea on September 27 and 28 as strong winds are likely along and off the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, southwest monsoon rainfall over Kerala has finally come out of the ‘deficit’ position and turned ‘normal,’ according to IMD data for the June 1-September 24 period.

The percentage departure from the normal stood at -18 (percentage departures between -19 and +19 is deemed ‘normal’). The southwest monsoon season officially lasts from June 1 to September 30.