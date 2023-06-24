ADVERTISEMENT

Low pressure may form today, yellow alert in four districts

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) hsa said.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level that ran along Karnataka-Kerala coasts persisted, the bulletin said here on Saturday. Under the influence, the State would receive widespread moderate showers for the next five days. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains had been issued for four districts—Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode—on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US