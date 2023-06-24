HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Low pressure may form today, yellow alert in four districts

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) hsa said.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level that ran along Karnataka-Kerala coasts persisted, the bulletin said here on Saturday. Under the influence, the State would receive widespread moderate showers for the next five days. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains had been issued for four districts—Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode—on Sunday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.