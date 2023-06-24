Low pressure may form today, yellow alert in four districts

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) hsa said.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level that ran along Karnataka-Kerala coasts persisted, the bulletin said here on Saturday. Under the influence, the State would receive widespread moderate showers for the next five days. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains had been issued for four districts—Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode—on Sunday.