Low pressure may form over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

May 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The low pressure which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Monday may trigger isolated to heavy rainfall at various places across the State in the next five days. According to the weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending up to middle tropospheric level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by Monday morning. It is then likely to concentrate into a depression around Tuesday, and thereafter to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be known after the formation of the low pressure area.

The system is likely to trigger fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds over Kerala during five days, while heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places during the same period, said the bulletin.