Low pressure in Bay of Bengal by Sept. 13

The attention of weather agencies have once again shifted to the Bay of Bengal region where a low pressure area is expected to take shape by September 13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the situation. The low pressure area is likely to take shape over the west-central part of the Bay off Andhra Pradesh coast.

A low pressure area that formed over the Arabian Sea on September 6 had re-energised the southwest monsoon over Kerala.

Meanwhile, districts in Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till September 14, the IMD indicated. The IMD has put northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on orange alert on Friday given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Alappuzha for Friday.