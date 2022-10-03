Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal may trigger rain in Kerala

Low pressure is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during the next two days, says IMD

Earth caved in near the hairpin 12 on the Ponmudi road, snapping the road link to the popular hill station on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Low pressure is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during the next two days, says IMD

Kerala is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall till Friday as a low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of two cyclonic circulations.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the low pressure would trigger light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in many places during the next four days.

The low pressure is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the next two days, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the earth caved in under the Ponmudi road near the hairpin curve 12 in the heavy rain that lashed the area for a while on Monday noon, snapping the road link to the hill station. A side of the road had earlier caved in, posing a risk to vehicles. Work on the stretch was under way.

However, in the latest bout of rain, a relatively long stretch near the area where the work on the basement for the retention wall had been progressing caved in again. Following this, the police blocked the road leading to the Ponmudi top station.

As per the preliminary assessment, it would take days to restore the link. The tourist movement to the popular hill station has also been suspended after the road link was snapped.