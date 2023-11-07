Low pressure area likely to form over Arabian Sea by Wednesday

November 07, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian Sea by Wednesday, triggering widespread rainfall across the State.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move towards the southeast and adjoining the eastcentral Arabian Sea and under its influence, a low pressure area may form over the eastcentral Arabian Sea around Wednesday.

Further, a trough runs from the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area to the westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast across Kerala, south Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Under the influence of the weather systems, the State is likely to witness widespread rain for the next five days. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Thursday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathnamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki on Tuesday, warning of isolated heavy rains.

