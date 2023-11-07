HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Low pressure area likely to form over Arabian Sea by Wednesday

November 07, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
According to the IMD, under the influence of the weather systems, Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain for the next five days. A scene at an arterial road in Thrissur.

According to the IMD, under the influence of the weather systems, Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain for the next five days. A scene at an arterial road in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian Sea by Wednesday, triggering widespread rainfall across the State.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move towards the southeast and adjoining the eastcentral Arabian Sea and under its influence, a low pressure area may form over the eastcentral Arabian Sea around Wednesday.

Further, a trough runs from the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area to the westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast across Kerala, south Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Under the influence of the weather systems, the State is likely to witness widespread rain for the next five days. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Thursday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathnamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki on Tuesday, warning of isolated heavy rains.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.