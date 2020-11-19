Kerala

Low pressure area likely over the Arabian Sea

Fishers have been advised not to venture out to sea as a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday that it is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and the adjoining eastcentral parts of the Arabian Sea during the subsequent 48 hours.

Fishers who are out at sea have been advised to make for the nearest coast.

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode in Kerala and the Lakshadweep islands can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday, the IMD said. Yellow alerts have been issued for the regions.

