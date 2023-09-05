Low pressure area formed; yellow alert in five districts on September 6

September 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After heavy rain battering the hilly areas of the State, especially Pathanamthitta and Idukki, for two consecutive days, Kerala witnessed a subdued spell, but fairly widespread rain across the State on Monday and Tuesday. Thodupuzha in Idukki, Aluva in Ernakulam, Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, Koyilandy in Kozhikode, Kudlu in Kasaragod, and Koothattukulam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm each.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low pressure area has formed over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with an associated cyclonic circulation. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely to occur in a few places in Kerala till 9 September. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is also likely to prevail over the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for five districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki – on Wednesday. North and central Kerala is likely to receive more rain in the coming days under the influence of the low pressure system.