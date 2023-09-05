HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Low pressure area formed; yellow alert in five districts on September 6

Yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki

September 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After heavy rain battering the hilly areas of the State, especially Pathanamthitta and Idukki, for two consecutive days, Kerala witnessed a subdued spell, but fairly widespread rain across the State on Monday and Tuesday. Thodupuzha in Idukki, Aluva in Ernakulam, Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, Koyilandy in Kozhikode, Kudlu in Kasaragod, and Koothattukulam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm each.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low pressure area has formed over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with an associated cyclonic circulation. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely to occur in a few places in Kerala till 9 September. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is also likely to prevail over the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for five districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki – on Wednesday. North and central Kerala is likely to receive more rain in the coming days under the influence of the low pressure system. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.