Low-lying western areas of Kottayam flooded

Even as the downpour over Kottayam has reported a steady decline over the last couple of days, the continuing heavy inflow of water from the high-ranges compounded to the misery of people living in the low-lying western areas of Kottayam on Sunday.

Water level along the Upper Kuttanad region continued to rise throughout the day even as more people were moved to the relief camps.

Life in several villages in Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Kumarakom and Changanassery regions took a hit with the floodwaters causing collapse of bunds, inundating roads and residential areas and hampering relief operations.

As on Sunday evening, as many as 18,009 people from 5,498 families including 2,113 children were accommodated in 144 camps in the district.

Besides the relief camps, people have also moved out to houses in safer locations. Though the rain began to recede in the eastern regions, 16 families from Thalanad village in the high-ranges were evacuated to a relief camp nearby as the area remained prone to landslips.

Meanwhile, flood waters also claimed the life of a 22-year-old person, Aravaind in Thalayazham near Vaikom. According to police, the youth's body was found adrift in the flood waters on Sunday.

Missing

A 19-year-old, Nandu of Veloor, and 70-year-old Thomas of Palamkadavu, went missing in the flood waters. Nandu went missing after venturing into a flooded polder network near Manikunnathu on Sunday while Thomas had gone missing in the Muvattupuzha river near Thalayolaparambu late on Saturday. Nandu’s body was recovered later.

The district on Sunday recorded an average rainfall of 50.6 mm with Kozha receiving a rainfall as high as 82.6 mm . Kanjirappally region, which had witnessed torrential downpour till Saturday, recorded the lowest rainfall of 23.7 mm.

Crops destroyed

The rains that lashed the district for the past four days have destroyed crops worth ₹51.22 crore in around 2,162 hectares.

This is in addition to the loss sustained to the aquaculture including fish stock in over 20 hectares.

The torrential rains accompanied by strong winds also sustained losses worth ₹1.09 crore to the Kerala State Electricity Board in the district. The rising water-level has also forced the board to suspend the operation of 281 power transformers across the Kottayam and Pala circles. The rescue and relief operations in Kottayam are being coordinated by the District Collector P.K.Sudheer Babu, who inspected a few relief camps on Sunday.