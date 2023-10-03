ADVERTISEMENT

Low-lying parts of Central Travancore reel under flood woes

October 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

17 relief camps opens in Kottayam with 69 families and one in Pathanamthitta accommodating three families

The Hindu Bureau

A house surrounded by flood water in Kodimatha, Kottayam | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Even as torrential showers have stayed away since Monday, the low-lying western parts of Central Travancore continued to reel under the impact of floods on Tuesday as well.

The Meenachil river, which courses down Kottayam, crossed the danger mark at several locations along its downstream. The Achencoil, Pampa and Manimala rivers too flowed in full spate, flooding the residential areas of Upper Kuttanad. The rivers, however, began retreating their original course as the day wore on.

During the day, the Central Water Commission issued a yellow alert for the Achencoil river at Thumpamon and the Manimala river at Kallooppara.

The floodwater entered the houses across several villages along the backwater belt of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts . Bund breaches were reported from Kumarakom and Thiruvarppu panchayats, affecting the upcoming paddy farming season.

In Kottayam, the authorities have opened 17 relief camps that together accommodated 246 people from 69 families. In Pathanamthitta, only one camp with three families have been opened so far, while preparations are on to evacuate more families to relief camps once the floodwaters enter the lower reaches in the Upper Kuttanad region.

Several roads in the low-lying regions of both the districts have remained waterlogged, effectively bringing public life to a complete halt. Vehicles and pedestrians were seen pushing through floodwaters.

