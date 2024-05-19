GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Low lying areas in the capital inundated in heavy rain

Published - May 19, 2024 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Low lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram city were inundated following heavy rains that lashed the district for several hours on Saturday night. Though the rains ceased in the wee hours of Sunday, flood water took time to recede from some areas including in Mukkolakkal, Attakulangara, Kazhakuttam and Ulloor.

At Kadakampally Road near Anayara, over a hundred families faced difficulties for a good part of the day as storm water flooded the entire stretch. Local Residents attributed the situation to the widening of the Kazhakuttom-Karode National Highway bypass. They alleged that improper alignment of stormwater drains and disruption of natural watercourses had caused recurrent flooding in the neighbourhood.

According to a resident, several petitions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, were of no avail. The heavy inundation caused by overnight rains almost cut the residential area from the rest of the capital city. At Ulloor, Kumarapuram too, flood water was slow to recede from some of the stretches.

The slow pace of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s pre-monsoon cleaning activities has led to overflowing drains in some areas. The ongoing Smart City-related underground duct works in some major roads near Vazhuthacaud and Thycaud have also compounded the woes of the city residents.

However, areas like Murinjapalam which witnessed flooding in the unseasonal rains last year did not witness any waterlogging as the desilting and widening works of the Pattom canal seems to have paid off. Waterlogging was reported from some areas near Gowreesapattom.

Minor landslides have been reported from the North Cliff area of Varkala, a popular tourist destination, over the past couple of days. Last year, a portion of the pathway on the top of the cliff had caved in. Tourism activities in the high ranges of Ponmudi and in the coastal areas have been banned for the time being as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.