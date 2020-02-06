‘Love jihad’ is a reality in Kerala, claims BJP leader

A day after the Union Home Ministry told Parliament that no case of ‘love jihad’ has been reported by any of the Central agencies, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that it was a reality in Kerala.

Throwing its weight behind the Syro-Malabar Church which kicked up a debate in the State recently over the incidents of love jihad in the State, BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas urged the Home Ministry to carry out a “comprehensive probe” into such cases to bring out real facts. “The term love jihad is not defined under the extant laws but it is a fact that it is happening (in Kerala),” Mr. Krishnadas told reporters here.

He accused the present CPI(M)-led LDF government and previous Congress-led UDF government of not giving a proper report to the Centre over the issue. “The State governments controlled by the UDF and LDF gave reports to the Centre saying that such incidents are not at all happening in Kerala,” Mr. Krishnadas alleged.

He said the BJP shared the views of the Syro-Malabar Church on the issue. “The complaint and allegations raised by the Syro-Malabar Church on the issue of love jihad is based on facts and truth. We share their views,” he said.

Mr. Krishnadas said the BJP does not see love jihad as an issue between two religions. “Don’t mistake it as an issue between two religions. There is no religion for terrorists. We don’t see it as a Hindu-Muslim issue or a Christian-Muslim issue,” he said.