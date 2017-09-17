Lottery mafia seeks to exploit flaws in GST

The Goods and Service Taxes (GST) regime appeared to have thrown the door open for organised racketeers seeking to rake in huge profits by retailing banned other-State lotteries in Kerala.

The so-called lottery mafia is deftly exploiting the flaws in implementing the GST rule to tap into the huge market for numbered lottery tickets in the State, according to the State police and Commercial Taxes Department (CTD) officials privy to the matter.

On July 30, barely a month after the GST regime came into force, the Kasaba police in Palakkad district impounded dubious lottery tickets worth ₹5.3 crore.

A northeastern State had purportedly printed the lotteries. Investigators said their post-sale processing, including draw, was suspect and the tickets did not conform to the Central Central Lotteries Act.

A subsequent investigation revealed that a Kochi-based agency had imported the banned lottery for illegal sale.

The firm had received GST registration by default a week after it applied online. The State GST Department had apparently failed to vet the agency’s application. The GST Network (GSTN) automatically accorded registration to the firm since the Kerala GST Department had filed no objection.

The private agency, which has challenged the seizure in court, has argued that the State GST administration had not objected to its application to import and sell in bulk other State lotteries. It demanded the confiscated tickets be returned and penal action against the firm dropped.

Investigators said the seizure of prohibited lotteries in Palakkad was just the tip of the iceberg. There are an estimated 40,000 authorised lottery dealers in Kerala. Scores of them sell banned other State lotteries, which offer a higher commission, at the expense of thousands of hopefuls who are addicted to trying their luck with printed lotteries despite a slim chance of winning.

Officials said the GST route could also be used to import other contraband into the State in the absence of proper screening of applications. The relaxed scrutiny of freight at check-posts and reduced activity of CTD intelligence squads have worked to the advantage of those seeking to defraud the State of crores of rupees in tax.