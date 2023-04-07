Lotteries department to provide lottery winners with tips on financial management; first training session on April 12

April 07, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Lotteries department is conducting a first-of-its-kind training programme on April 12 for providing lottery winners with pointers on investing their winnings wisely.

The department planned to organise such sessions periodically depending on the response, Abraham Renn, Director of State Lotteries, said.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the one-day session at Mascot Hotel.

The session will cover financial management, taxation laws applicable to lotteries, stress management, and safe investment options, State Lotteries officials said. The course module has been prepared by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), Thiruvananthapuram.

All winners from 2022

For the first session, the Lotteries department has invited all the first prize winners from the 2022 Onam Bumper Lottery onwards. ‘‘We will look at the response and see whether we can increase the frequency of the sessions,’‘ Mr. Renn said.

The State government felt the need for a sensitisation programme as many of the winners lack adequate awareness of judiciously investing large sums. Awareness of taxation, especially the existence of cesses and surcharges, is also scanty, often leading to complaints from the winners.

Stress management

Further, the department feels that stress management is an important aspect. A recent example has been the case of the Anoop B. of Thiruvananthapuram who won the ₹25-crore Thiruvonam Bumper in 2022. After the news broke, the resident of Sreevaraham was hounded for weeks by people seeking financial assistance. So much so that he finally put up a Facebook post highlighting his plight.

The April 12 session would also supply the winners with information regarding government-run investment options, Lotteries officials said. Mr. Balagopal had announced the government’s intention to conduct brief sessions for lottery winners last year. The experiences of previous winners indicated the need for such a helping hand from the government, he had noted at the time.

The Lotteries department conducts several weekly lotteries in addition to the seasonal bumper lotteries.